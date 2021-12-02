Popular Nigerian artistes who were once famous, but now faded



Talent is not enough to sustain an artist’s career when hard-work is missing in action.



The Nigerian music industry is a highly competitive arena where consistency is the determinant factor that upholds your relevance. Often times, artistes attain stardom and when you think they’re in their prime fizzles out like smoke. Some fall short of the thought that, on the journey to the top, breaking into the limelight is hard, but staying in the limelight is harder.



We’ve seen hit-makers take the centre stage with hits and albums that changed the tide, topnotch international collaborations. And today, the music empire they built has become a deserted island.



Being an artiste with the flows and vocals is not really the issue, the question is; do you have what it takes to remain relevant in the game. Aside that, brand is also vital. Maybe luck also plays a role here too.



Terry G:

Producer cum singer Terry G is one weird artiste that thrilled us with his Ginja style of music during his prime days in the industry.



The Benue state born energetic singer who infested the music industry with electrifying free madness vibes came into limelight in 2006, and became popular when he released the crazy tune “Free madness” which did not just take over, but scattered everywhere.



Akpako Master as he was nicknamed gave us very weird and crazy songs like, “Free Madness”, “Sangalo”, “Run Mad”, and “Akpako”.



Unfortunately, the once very famous singer has fizzled out from the scene like a smoke.



Iyanya:

Let us just say that, the “Kukere” crooner going off the scene is one the things we never envisaged or saw coming.



The MTN Project Fame Winner was astounding in his prime days churning out irresistible tunes like “Sexy Mama”, “Jombolo”, “Your Waist” and “Gift” to name just a few. He even dropped an EP under Mavin records which no one heard of.



I think the worst career decision “Iyanya” made which propelled his upwards and flourishing music career to a downturn was leaving “Made Men Music Group” he co-owned with Ubi Franklin to join Don Jazzy’s Mavin records which from all indications didn’t go as planned, but nothing was heard from both parties regarding his exit from the label which somehow is a contributing factor to his sleeping off and turning a very low volume.



Faze:

Richard Chibuzo Orji popularly known as “Faze” is one of the best vocalists in his time. He was a member of the defunct music group Plantashun Boyz that consisted of BlackFace and 2face.



After splitting from his former band in 2004, Faze moved on and launched a solo career. He gave us the melodious and sober tune “Faze Alone” which reflects on his story and experience with his former music group.



The ingenious and luminous “Faze” gave us classic songs with his rhythmic ability and vocal high tone that he was seen as one of the prospective artistes that will stand the rest of time in the HYPERLINK “https://codnima.com/music/naija” Nigerian music industry, but how he lost the spark in between remains a mystery.

However, he reeled out hits songs like, “Kolomental”, “Originality”, “Need Somebody”, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo” and “Loving You Everyday” which went exceedingly viral. He was so promising, and was seeing as one of the biggest artistes to ever come out from Nigeria, but how his career tuned off is one mystery yet unraveled.



Ice Prince:

Ice Prince Zamani came with a lot of vibes. The Superstar under Chocolate City music thrived and was that rapper we all loved listening to, but he seems to have evaporated. He virtually gave us good music with a blend of hip-hop and pop.

The “Oleku” crooner who gave us hits upon hits saw his career take a u-turn immediately after his departure from Chocolate City. Ice Prince who has been missing in action sprawled out with a single titled “Kolo” featuring Oxlade, and disappeared from the scene again.



What happened to the used to be everyone’s favourite or should we say that, he has taken a back seat and gone behind the scene?



Di’ja:

The absence of “Di’ja”, the Mavin finest lady from the music scene is one thing I cannot fathom. She was a talented and promising act, who was predicted to be one of the futures of female dominance in the Nigerian music arena, but her case has been more like, not all that glitters is gold.



Her silence is so loud, and only makes you wonder if she is still with Mavin records or should we say that life after marriage happened to her, and music that used to be a priority became a mystery no one can explain. Hmm! It’s still shocking to know that she has phased out.



Sean Tizzle:

When Sean Tizzle released his breakthrough single “Sho Le” in 2013, observant music lovers likened his voice to “Sound Sultan” and his style of music. It further brewed controversy when “Sound Sultan” appeared on the visual which many proclaimed was the writer of the song.



It didn’t end there, Sean Tizzle went on to win the “Headies Next Rated” award the following year 2014 and was projected to be the next big fish in the Nigerian Music industry. The expectation was so high from the side of the fans, Sean dished out splendid tunes like “Loke Loke” featuring 9ice, “Hit and Run” “Perfect Gentleman”.

We looked forward to seeing “Sean Tizzle” becoming a force to reckon with like his contemporary in the industry.



Did he even attempt a comeback to revive his spluttering career with the manner he has gone underground musically that nobody hears from him or could it be said that, the top is not for every bird to attain??



Dammy Krane:

Dammy Krane is one artiste that has been forgotten. I can’t even remember the last time he released a song, or is it that music didn’t work for him and he decided to take a bow by vacating the stage honourably to delve into other ventures.

If it wonders you, it equally wonders me how the promising bright star lost his place in the industry.



2Shotz:

William Orioha well known as 2Shotz is Abia state born indigenous rapper. He began his solo career in 2000 after splitting from the “The Trybe”, and launched his own imprint “Umunnamu records”. He released series of singles and recorded huge success. He was alleged for wife battery of his estranged wife in 2015 which made headlines.



Rapper 2shotz who has reportedly become a photographer and filmmaker based in the United States of America revealed that, his contributions to the HYPERLINK “https://hitraw.com/music/naija” Nigerian music industry were never publicly acknowledged, and not interested in attaining stardom again.



Like a blinking of an eye, 2Shotz that got everywhere shaking after his emergence as a solo act is nowhere to be found in the entertainment circle.



Paul Play:

Paul Play no doubt inherited music from his father I.K Dairo who was a legendary Juju musician. And as the saying goes, like father like son. The R’n’B maestro knows how to convey his thoughts, feelings and emotions into a love song through his expression.



His evergreen and popular demand song “Angel Of My Life” is one classic song we’ll not forget in a hurry.



How “Paul Play” waned from the music scene is one unanswered question that will remain on the lips of music lovers who couldn’t get enough of his sweet melodies that made them fall in love.



Kel:

The revolutionary hip-hop Superwoman and “Waa wa Alright” crooner thrilled us back in the days with her scintillating flows. Today nothing has been heard about her.



Your guess will be as good as mine if you say that, the music-star seem to be one of those unlucky artistes that music didn’t favour. I don’t even know what to say because, it’s hard to remember someone that made what looked like I’m here to stay appearance, but quickly varnished into thin air overnight.



“Kel” attempted making a comeback with her ravenous single “Give It To You” featuring W4, but it still didn’t hold waters.



Blackface:

The former Plantashun Boys band member Blackface is now a shadow of himself when it comes to music. He should be described as one of the most talented artistes that know the rudiments of music who fell off the radar in their glory days.



He was so instrumental during their Plantashun Boys days, and his song-writing ability made him exceptional, but unfortunately, he couldn’t live up to expectations.

Over the years, we’ve seen the controversial singer accuse his former band mate 2Face (2baba) times without number of stealing his songs “African Queen” which he made his own version, and “Let Somebody Love You” by 2face featuring Bridget Kelly. He has also accused “Wizkid” of permutation of his song “Killa” which he replicated in his hit song “Ojuelegba”.



Blackface faded off the scene even after releasing singles that could not revive his dying career even after the theft accusations that he failed to provide proof.



9ice:

Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice is a professional Nigerian musician known for his proverbial infusion of his native dialect Yoruba language in his lyrics.

9ice over the years since his separation from his first wife Toni Payne has been serenaded with controversies of cheating surrounding his marriages.



The “Gongo Aso” crooner has in recent times released couple of singles and albums, and flickers on and off the scene. No one can tell if he’s trying to revive his nosedived career or keeping himself afloat.



Chuddy K:

You can agree with me that “Chuddy K” swept us off our feet and won us over with his monster hit, “Gaga Crazy”. One would’ve thought that, his constant follow up rave-making singles like “Brazilian Hair”, “Shampoo”, and the soulful tune “Slow Slow” would keep him around for long in the Industry. It’s hard to believe that, his absence is not felt even with the way everywhere went Gaga Crazy.



W4:

Wale Adepoju popularly known as W4 a.k.a Mr Wonda was well known for his background vocals, and the legendary Fela style of costume and energetic stage performance. Immediately after his superlative single “Kontrol” dropped, everyone believed that Mr Wonda has come to stay, only for him to disappear and reappear again on “Kel’s” “Give It To You” comeback song.



I hope that someday, we’ll see the zealous singer make a comeback. His potential is too unique to become just a story of the past.



The last I remember, he was signed to 2Baba’s Hypertek music.



Yes, there are highs and low points at some point in everyone’s career, but Consistency backed up by grace is the key for any artistes that want to remain relevant in the Industry.

Related

No tags for this post.