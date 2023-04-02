Popular Nigerian musician, Eazi wins first Latin Grammy award

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has become the first Nigerian to win a Latin Grammy award.

Eazi had four nominations at the 2023 Latin Grammy awards.

He was a featured artiste on the song Arcoíris off ‘Colores – J Balvin’ which won the Best Urban Album category and also on ‘Oasis – J Balvin x Bad Bunny’ album in the same category.

Eazi also received the certificates for his appearance in Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Album of the year 2020, Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Best Urban Album 2020, Composer on Colores Album of the year 2020 and in Colores by J Balvin – Best Urban Album (Winner) 2020

