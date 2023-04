Nigerian Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, also known as Oganla 1 on Thursday lost mum, Alhaja Khadijat Alabi.

Pasuma disclosed the incident in a short statement on his official Instagram page.

He wrote, “My jewel, I will miss you forever!

” Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven”.

