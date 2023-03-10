Popular Nollywood actress emerges Labour Party chair

Ahead of the March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections , the Labour Party has appointed popular Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, as the new acting chairman of the River State chapter of the LP.

This was disclosed in statement signed by the national chairman, Julius Abure, on Friday.

He noted that the appointment of Dokubo followed the dissolution of the caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple.

He said, “All Obidients and Labour Party members should cooperate with them to discharge their duties to ensure the unity of all of us, which will translate to our victory in the coming election.”

The dissolution followed reports that the party’s state chapter had disbanded in order to support People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate Sim Fubara.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

