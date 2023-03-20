Popular Nollywood star exposes plan against Peter Obi

Popular Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has made a surprised prediction on the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.



The veteran filmmaker alleged that there are people making plans to arrest the former Anambra state governor.



In an Instagram post on Monday, he said, “Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested, Watch Out. The conspiracy is brewing, you want to bet?”



The All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council, had called for Obi’s arrest for allegedly inciting violence.



Obi was accused Obi of making inflammatory statements following his loss at the 2023 presidential election.

