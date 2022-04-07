Popular Nollywood star’s marriage crashes

Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, and husband, Opeyemi Falegan, have reportedly gone their separate ways.

According to a popular blogger, Gistlovers, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations.

The blogger alleged that the actress is having an affair with a married Realtor who she recently signed an ambassadorial deal with.

Falegan has also confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live immediately the story broke on social media.

He also disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image.