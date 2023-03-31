Popular TikTok star is dead

Popular Tiktoker, Ahuofe Abrantie, who is also popularly known as ‘Ghana 2pac’, has been reported dead in his base in Kumasi.

Ghanaian rapper, Jay Bhad, broke the news of his demise on Thursday.

According to Jay Bhad’s caption announcing his death, ‘life is too short’

His post which was accompanied by a video reads “Life is too short, rest well Ahuofe. You will be mourned always.”

Up to 3.9 million deceased Tiktok fans flooded their social media pages with tributes to the late Ghanaian Tiktok sensation.

Until his death, he was best known for mimicking late American hip-hop artist, Tupac Shakur.

The cause of his death is yet to be established as at the time of filing this report.

