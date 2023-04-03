Portable remains in Police custody, to be arranged April 3

The Nigerian Police Force has said that Portable will be facing at least a six-count charge when he appears at the court on Monday, April 3, 2023 following his unruly conduct and incitement against police officers.

This was disclosed by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, on his Twitter page.

He said, “I am sure u are very awake as I have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Otta, who filed a petition to CP Ogun

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway. Ire o.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

