Portable risks jail for resisting arrest, insulting police officers – FPRO

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the unruly conduct of Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable, in a viral video making the rounds in the social media, stating that he may face prosecution as conduct was punishable under the law.

This is as the Ogun State Police Command has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested.

Portable, in the viral video on Instagram live, Tuesday, was heard addressing policemen who came to effect his arrest at the signer’s bar in Sango-Ota, Ogun state, following a petition against him.

“Why are you here? Why am I seeing you, are we under arrest? Why you dey tell superstar say you dey under arrest in my office ” he queried the policemen.

A voice in the video was heard saying, “There is a complain, petition against you,” however, Portable resisted the attempt to arrest him, insisting that he would not go with the policemen.

In the video, the singer further stated that he was working for the government and also worked for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, hence he would not be dragged to the police station for offence he did not commit.

He asked: “Why are you in my bar (sic)? I am not a yahoo boy. I worked hard and built my bar with legitimate money. You don’t expect me a (star) to follow you to your station. I am a celebrity and I will not follow you,” the Zazu singer insisted.

Reacting to the incident, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja said: “The NPF has condemned the actions of one Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, in a viral video, where he was seen exhibiting irrational behavior and hurling insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty, an action which is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

“The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against Mr Portable.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.”

Confirming the ultimatum, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the police moved to arrest Portable after five invites were sent to him and another through his father, but he turned all the summons down.

He further said the Zazu crooner was invited upon a petition by a young studio owner who claimed that Portable, alongside his boys, beat him to a stupor and locked his studio.

“On receiving the petition by the police, an invitation letter was sent to him five times but he refused to appear at the police station. Again, an invitation letter was sent to him through his father; he still did not come to the station.

“The police did not want a breakdown of law and order so his arrest was to be effected on Tuesday and now he started with all series of videos, saying all sorts of things. His father has been begging but we have told him if he refuses to turn himself in between now and Friday, he will be arrested.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

