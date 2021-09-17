PoS operators, petty traders to pay tax in Kogi



The Kogi state government has mandated business operators to comply with the provisions of the law on registering of business with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to avoid sanctions.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Olofu stated this at a joint press conference organised by the ministry and the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) in Lokoja Thursday.

He said Point of Sale (PoS) operators, petty traders, miners, contractors handling jobs for the state government and others have till October 14 this year to get registered or face stiff sanctions.

The commissioner stated that direct payment to the bank is in accordance with the cashless policy of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration, adding that the state tax force on revenue drive would tour all business establishments in the state to enforce the law at the expiration of the one month given by the ministry.



He added that the Ministry of Commerce and KGIRS have area tax officers in various local government areas and other strategic positions to assist tax payers meet up their payments, adding that the provisions of the law covers wide range enterprises.



He said “Kogi state government of Nigeria Registration of Business Premises Law, 2007; Section 2, Sub Section 4 of registration of business premises law and other matters connected therewith 2007, interprets business premises to mean: the premises on which the company, firm or individual carried or carries on any business, whether fenced or not.



“Section 2, sub section 2 interprets business to include any trade, industry or profession and any occupation carried on for profit in Kogi state. Section 3, sub section 1 of the aforementioned law further provides that premises of business of every company, firm or individual carrying on any business in the state shall be registered in the manner prescribed in this law.”

