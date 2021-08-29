Post Conflict: SEMA, IPI organises spelling competition in Yobe





As part of it’s response to state of emergency on education declared by yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in collaboration with Intellectual Potential Initiative (IPI) Saturday organised a spelling Bee competition for junior secondary schools across the 17 local government area of yobe state.

Member yobe state House of Assembly, Chiarman House Committee on Higher Education, Hon.Buba Ibrahim Kalallawa, while declaring the competition opened said, the House of Assembly will continue to increase the budget of education sector.

He said, “alot have been budgeting on 2021 budget on education and alot of achievement have been recorded since the declaration of state of emergency by governor Mai Mala Buni On 29 May 2019.

“We will continue to partner with exercutive arms of government in providing fund to education.”

The executive-secretary SEMA Dr Mohamed Goje said the competition is a multidimensional approach to revive the education sector in yobe state.

Goje stated that they identified students from conflict affected communities and those that are migrated to other location and changed their school .

“27 schools are public, 14 private junior secondary schools and the students are going to spell 1500 wards best on the global best practices and have a winner that would go home and celebrate.”SEMA Boss said

In his remarks, the Chiarman of the occasion and director program, yobe state contributory health care management agency (YSCHCMA)Dr Sulaiman Dauda noted that the theme of the competition”Nurturing Youths Talent and Building Resilient In Post Conflict through educational development” is apt because yobe is one of the most devastated state as a result of the conflict resulting from Boko Haram crises in the last 12 years.

He said “this crisis is putting alots of devastated effect on our Schools and education system in general”.

He revealed that the participants were chosen from the seventeen Local government areas of yobe state, saying they are predominantly public schools and few private schools.

He said it shows the practical representation of the reality of society.