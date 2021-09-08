Post Covid-19: Emirates to receive final 3 new A380

Initial fears that the Airbus A380 aircraft might gradually be eased out of operations following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global aviation appears to be a ruse with plans by Emirates to receive three more A380 aircraft from Airbus this year on the horizon.

The airline announced that its last unit on order scheduled to join its fleet in November thus bringing forward the original delivery timeline from June 2022.

All the three new A380s to be delivered will be fitted out with Emirates’ much lauded Premium Economy cabin as well as its latest A380 cabin interiors and signature features including private suites and Shower Spas in First Class.

Also, it disclosed that the popular Onboard Lounge, fully flat seats in Business Class, and the industry’s largest seatback screens for customers in all cabins to enjoy the airline’s extensive selection of entertainment content on ice.

The deliveries will bring Emirates’ total fleet of A380s to 118 units in November, including six aircraft equipped with Premium Economy seats in a 4-class configuration, the Dubai based carrier told journalists.

President of Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark, said “We’ve come to an agreement with Airbus to bring forward the delivery of our remaining A380 orders and have secured financing for these units. These new aircraft will also add more highly sought-after Premium Economy seats into our inventory, as we prepare to fully launch this cabin product in the coming months.”

Clark added that “Emirates will continue to be the largest operator of this spacious and modern aircraft for the next two decades, and we’re committed to ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience remains a customer favourite with ongoing investments to enhance our product and services.”

The airline added that as travel restrictions ease with the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, come October, it will have reinstated its A380 operations on over a dozen popular routes between Dubai and Amman, Cairo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Los Angeles and Manchester.

The rest includes Mauritius, Moscow, Munich, New York JFK, Paris, Toronto, Vienna, Washington DC, and Zurich.