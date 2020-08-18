

Post Covid-19: Rebranding the brand

In recent times, journalism has suffered a deadly blow due to the harrowing economic downturn as an aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic. AYONI AGBABIAKA takes a look at attempt by stakeholders to ginger professioners into facing the realities on ground.

It seems the media industry is one of the worst victims of Covid-19 pandemic with many job losses and even deaths of practitioners. Although many died, but many among those alive remain in comatose with the media job space shrinking on a daily basis. In many cases, media owners lay off staff, slash salaries and introduced alien policies like ‘pay as publish’. Because of these, there needs to be a paradigm shift for practitioners in the industry.



It was a crash programme with a plan of action entailing rapid and intensive production skills aimed at making the participants multi-tasking journalists at any time. It was organised by the Diplomats Extra Magazine in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council in Abuja, recently.



The NUJ FCT chapter communiqué issued at the end of the two-day-workshop, noted that journalism, like any other profession, has been affected by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which makes it expedient for practitioners to device means of coping with the novel pandemic.



The workshop helped to deepen the understanding of journalists on the need to embrace new media for quick and timely dissemination of information amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the post Covid-19 era. Participants were of the concern that the media industry has been negatively impacted as many have lost their jobs even as some organisations have been put out of businesses, hence the need to rebrand for optimal performance and service delivery. Resolutions and recommendations The participants, upon due consideration of and deliberation on the issues aforesaid unanimously observed and resolved thatt hat media practitioners need to react and adapt timely, be creative, think outside the box and embrace partnerships to achieve desired goals.

It noted that observing Covid-19 protocols while reporting has been challenging as new issues would continue to resurface. “Upon this prevailing reality, practitioners must place safety first by reporting the news and not be the news,” the communiqué noted.



It also noted that for practitioners to be opinion influencers, they need to carve a niche for themselves, be strategic, seek knowledge, have the right mindset, be courageous and resilient in order to build successful careers. “This is time to rebrand the media industry through consultancy, partnership for improved economic benefits by ensuring that practitioners get commensurate payment for services delivered.



“Effective presentation is a result of preparation which is an important part of public speaking that sells any brand.

“Practitioners must be multi-media compliant, acquire skills in writing, presentation and photography, among others.”

It noted further that all practitioners are marketers by default; however, they must be content filled, strategic, unique, creative, knowledgeable and build network with people of similar interests, have a reputation in order to effectively market their brands. Rebrand or dieThe Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria His Excellency, Fracisco Edu Ngua Mangue, while giving his goodwill message stated the need for Africans to come together in the post Covid-19. He charged journalists to always stay afloat their game or become extinct.



“How we handle post Covid-19 is important. It’s either we rebrand or die! Tweeter, Face book etc are all forums that are narrowing your space. To be able to survive post Covid-19, you need to expand your space to these environment.” He added that the government of Nigeria is doing fine in the fight against Covid-19 while urging journalists to support government in its activities.

The keynote speaker, Dr Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, of the Political Science and International Department, University of Abuja, elicited the strong need for factual reportage as wrong or misinformation by media practitioners may and can jeopardise the peace and unity of any sovereignty.

Convener of the event who is also the editor of Diplomats Extra Magazine, Raphael Oni, noted that the training was coming at the right time especially now that Covid -19 has redefined the work place. “The media world is among the most affected, and as such, there is the need to design new means of carrying out our duties so at to live up to our billing as the men of the fourth estate.”

Knowing the ills of any bad reportage or fake news, Oni said, “the media plays significant role in raising awareness, dispelling myths and exposing misleading information, promoting kindness and infusing confidence among the people by disseminating fair and accurate reports. It is high time for us to up our games as much is expected of us.”



Ridding the profession of bad eggs Oni stressed that the NUJ, Abuja Council has commenced the process of weeding out the bad eggs among practitioners. “Those giving us bad image in the society would soon be shown the way out. There is the need for every one of us to actually understand the brand we are made off. We need to rebrand this noble profession so that we can operate at optimal level and this can only come into reality when every journalist develops his or her capacity to function at the highest level. This is the dream that this workshop intends to achieve.



In-depth reportage/exposure to dangerAccording to Oni, “Covid-19 is here with us; as such, we must learn how to dwell with the pandemic and also still carry out our duties without fear. “This requires more in-depth working knowledge. We as journalists have the responsibility to report from the frontline during the Covid-19 crisis and are given entry into places and situations from where the general public is barred. Our profession has given us the privilege to go places but this does not mean that journalists are invincible. We are responsible for our own safety, our professional community and family. Hence we need to take every precaution against an infection.”



International collaborations/ cross fertilisation of ideasOni while thanking the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Nigeria H E Dr Solomon Christopher Gembeh (Snr), that of Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria for gracing the occasion said, “This shows the importance of our gathering and we look forward to collaboration with the Nigeria media and the media in their countries.

Mentoring/continuous trainingThe chairman NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, in his welcome speech tasked the participants to pay key attention, learn and position themselves to be reckoned with. He further urged them to become trainers themselves as the council continues to ensure sustained training, retraining and personal development of its members.The resource persons at the workshop were Amos Dunia who spoke on ‘Coping with Challenges in Today Reporting as We Observe Covid-19 Protocol’ ; Lara Owoeye–Wise on ‘Rebranding Yourself In Media; Why You Need To Be In Your Best’; Lemmy Ughegbe on ‘Creating Your Own Environment Within The Industry’; Ben Ubiri on ‘The Arts of Public Speaking That Sells You Anytime’; Rafat Salami on ‘The Use of Social Media/Multi Media In Todays’s Journalism’; while Rhema Habib spoke on ‘How To Market Your Brand In Journalism’.

The former chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Jacob Edi, spoke on ‘Identify With The Union And Be On Top Of Your Game’,

Trailing reactionTo Hippolytus Onah who reacted after reading the NUJ on its social handle, he noted that, “This workshop and its theme are both timely and purposeful. Its theme strikes on the right cord as regards news collation and reportage and the dangers inherent in such an uninsured crisis situation. ‘Don’t be the news’ is a strong take by me for my chapel. Be the professional, be courageous, but above all, our able council leadership insists by this convocation, to alert all on the need to essentially stay safe.”Certificates of participation were awarded to participants at the end of the two-day training.