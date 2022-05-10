 Post COVID-19 recovery in Africa requires collective effort – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Africa’s post COVID-I9 recovery requires the joint efforts of countries of the continent.

The President stated this, Monday, while declaring open the first Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) in Abuja.

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, however lamented the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on African countries, saying it pushed millions of people into extreme poverty.

“If there have ever being a time when strong parliamentary leadership is needed most, it is now. And I think this is so because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread effects on economy across the world, destabilizing health systems, value supply chain, disrupting industries and above all several lives have been lost.

“African countries have fairer Bette than some other continents of the world. But we are not spared from the scaring effects of the pandemic…The post COVID-I9 recovery strategy for Africa must go beyond the individual efforts that we have made in our countries”, he said.

Also, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, who participated virtually said Africa’s post COVID-19 recovery strategy must be felt in the lives of the people.

“Recovery must focus on youth and women. Recovery must tackle the rising debt levels of Africa. Recovery would require close partnership between the executive arm and the legislative arms of governments. No bird can fly with one wing,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it is imperative for African Leaders must invest in young people. “To deliver on this obligation, we must first ensure that our nations are at peace, as this is the necessary condition for development and progress,” he noted.

