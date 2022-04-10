Post-harvest losses: FG advocates use of tricycles to transport farm produce

As part of measures to curb post harvest losses, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri has solicited for the use of tricycles to ease means of transportation for smallholder farmers across the country saying it would ease movement of food and agro-allied products, increase production and generate wealth for Nigeria farmers.

He stated that Nigeria’s agricultural sector has huge potential to drive its economy which is in line with the diversification policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to him, “the market is massive across the value chain and it will enable us achieve food sufficiency and export agricultural products.”

Speaking at the courtesy visit by the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Bulk Stalker Nigeria Ltd and Sounghor Motors, South Korea, recently in Abuja, the minister noted that use of Tricycles by the smallholder farmers in the community across the country would ease means transportation, ensure that food and agro- allied products arrives the nearby market fresher and increase income of the smallholder farmers.

Shehuri urged AFAN and its partners to ensure that the tricycles match the specification of the smallholder farmers. He said: “there is no point bringing in tricycles without input by the end users, please the smallholder farmers must have Inputs for the initiative to achieve its objectives and goals”.

The Minister tasked the Association to ensure there is synergy between the Federal, State and Local Governments in carrying out their Programme “there should be robust collaboration

the three tiers of government and the AFAN, because all the relevant stakeholders must streamline policies and programmes to achieve food and nutrition security and boost the economy.’’

In welcome address, the President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Farouk Mudi noted that “the Association with its partner Buck Staker Nigeria Ltd will provide 500,000 units of tricycles which will create direct or indirect employment for over 2 million members of AFAN, empowering youth and farmers to reduce stress and cost of transportation of produce and turn reduce the cost of food items’’.

He added that “registered farmers could access this loan after opening account and being certified, whereas , one of our collaborators will manage the issuance and management of the vehicles unit a beneficiary pays off the loan.’’

He also informed that “our partner Buck Stalker Nigeria Ltd will establish assembly plants across the Geo- Political zones, this will create employment opportunity for our teeming youth.’’