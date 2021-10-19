Post pandemic: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers make case for women empowerment

Following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s roles in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has reiterated the need for government and society to push for more empowerment and development for women in Nigeria.

Speakers at a virtual event tagged ‘Ladies At the Table Empowerment Series’ (LATTES) put together by the pension fund administrator urged the need to advance and equip women with the requisite information required to have successful businesses, careers, relationships and homes.

Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo affirmed that Stanbic IBTC has been at the forefront of women empowerment.

She said “We believe that there are opportunities for every woman to thrive and blossom, and as such, we consistently create avenues to help women make the most of these opportunities. At Stanbic IBTC, empowering women remains a core priority for us.

“The pandemic particularly impacted women as many of us had to balance our natural roles as nurturers with showing up every day at our jobs with our A-game intact while dealing with all the challenges that came with the new normal. We, therefore, are hoping that LATTES will be an avenue to help women bounce back quicker and continue to thrive well after the pandemic is completely behind us,” Bajomo added.

Also, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Tolulope Agiri explained that “Many women often find it difficult to create time for themselves. They are constantly juggling career paths and playing the role of caregivers, even in difficult times.”

