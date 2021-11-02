Post UTME test: JAMB gives waiver to disadvantaged students

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has waived

the post-UTME screening test conducted by institutions to certain categories of candidates in order to attract foreign candidates into

Nigerian tertiary institutions.

These categories include candidates in foreign countries, correctional centres, as well as blind and deaf candidates.

This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin published Monday.

“Consequently, for every year preceding the admission exercise, the

lists of the respective candidates in these categories would be made available to various tertiary institutions for guidance and necessary

action,” the bulletin revealed.

According to the bulletin, this special waiver is to be seen as an affirmative and inclusive action for the accommodation of the affected

candidates.

“The board and the tertiary institutions would ensure that candidates

from these categories who meet minimum requirements are admitted and their progress monitored in various institutions for the purpose of confirmation of the effectiveness of the policy as directed by the 2021 Policy Meeting.”

JAMB said it has however, put in place mechanisms that would prevent

any candidate for taking undue advantage of this exemption.

“For instance, only candidates who are either foreigners or Nigerians

that have been confirmed to be residents in foreign countries and are

products of foreign school system can enjoy this privilege in the interest of internationalisation of the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“A Nigerian with less than six-month stay in a foreign country is disallowed from taking the UTME in any foreign country,” it said.

The board, according to the bulletin, is at the moment working on

some policy directions to make Nigerian universities attractive to

foreign students..