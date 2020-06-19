Postcode: NIPOST signs MOU with NASRDA

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA) to help it provide a framework to maximise skills, knowledge and responses with a view to developing the Nigerian Postcode Ecosystem and Infrastructure.

A comprehensive Postcode was developed by Nigerian Postal Service for Nigeria relying on its internal geographers, who depended largely on maps to arrive at the present Postcode.

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, expressed his delight at the collaboration as NASRDA is custodian of high resolution mapping of the country and second to none at analysing the Geographic Information System GIS.

The PMG stated that a standard Postcode will assist the country to enhance efficient socio- economic planning, security intelligence gathering, and provide investors information that will galvanise sustainable resource management.

The acting Director General of the Agency, Dr Chizea Francis Duben, in his response said post coding the entire country will aid the National Addressing System and bring value to the country, stating that was key to his signing it as the first MOU since his assumption of office.

Dr. Duben hinted that as capital intensive as the project seems, the agency will champion the campaign to attract international donors whose funds will do a great assistance to the fruition of the project.

Up till date, satellite imagery of high dimension can be accessed by NIPOST as NASRDA provides key facilitators and professional advice that will assist NIPOST in the development of Postcode and Addressing Dataset, Geospatial Datasets using Nigeria Sat-1, Nigeria Sat-2, Nigeria Sat-x imageries and customized software.

Other areas of collaboration include supporting NIPOST to build capacity through transfer of knowledge on IT based application of remote sensory Geographic Information System GIS.