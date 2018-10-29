Potiskum council chair spends N134m on capital projects (4)

Chairman of Potiskum local government, Yobe state, Alhaji Ado Hamza

Ngojin, has said his council recently expended over N134 million in

providing social amenities to his people.

He stated this at the weekend while taking round a team of journalists

who were on tour of local government projects.

“My council connected Maina Kaina, Rigar Fulani villages and

provided them with transformers. Others were 10 hand pumps, drainage

systems, purchase of assorted drugs among others,” he said.

Blueprint gathered that, in order to provide health care services to the door

steps of his people, dispensaries were constructed, renovated and

supplied drugs amounting to N13 million.

Also to boost agricultural activities, considering that a high

percentage of the citizens are farmers, two tractors and 4 mass

transit buses were refurbished apart from the construction of feeder

roads.

Some beneficiaries, Ali Adamu and Gambo Hassan, who spoke to Blueprint

at the sites of the projects appreciated the leadership of the

chairman and called for more projects.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.