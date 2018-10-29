Potiskum council chair spends N134m on capital projects (4)

Chairman of Potiskum local government, Yobe state, Alhaji Ado Hamza
Ngojin, has said his council recently expended over N134 million in
providing social amenities to his people.
He stated this at the weekend while taking round a team of journalists
who were on tour of local government projects.
“My council connected Maina Kaina, Rigar Fulani villages and
provided them with transformers. Others were 10 hand pumps, drainage
systems, purchase of assorted drugs among others,” he said.
Blueprint gathered that, in order to provide health care services to the door
steps of his people, dispensaries were constructed, renovated and
supplied drugs amounting to N13 million.
Also to boost agricultural activities, considering that a high
percentage of the citizens are farmers, two tractors and 4 mass
transit buses were refurbished apart from the construction of feeder
roads.
Some beneficiaries, Ali Adamu and Gambo Hassan, who spoke to Blueprint
at the sites of the projects appreciated the leadership of the
chairman and called for more projects.
