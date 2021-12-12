Potiskum: Power Minister mobilises N40m for education trust fund

The Minister Of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Saturday, mobilised financial support worth N40 million from organisations and individuals for Potiskum local government area’s education appeal fund.

The effort Blueprint gathered that part of the mobilisation of resources for the take up of Yobe state Education Trust Fund.

In a statement signed by the Minister’s special assistant on communication, Malam Isa Sanusi, said the mobilised donations are as follows: Sermatech Nig Ltd N10 million, Mothercat Nig. Ltd N10 million, CCECC Nig Ltd N10 million, and Sake Machines. Ltd N10 million respectably.

He said the minister also lauded the vision of Governor Mai Mala Buni by setting up the education trust fund and his commitment to putting Yobe state ahead in the area of education.

According to him, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, urged all Yobeans, Nigerians and the world at large to support the effort to revive education in Yobe state, by reaching out to individuals, organisations and other stakeholders both in Nigeria and around the world, adding that education is the responsibility of all.

“Engr. Abubakar Aliyu also donated N3 million on behalf of himself and his family,” part of the statement read.

The minister added that he would continue to seek support for reviving education in Yobe state.