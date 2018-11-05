Poverty alleviation: Aregbesola’s aide lists achievement

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives in Osun state, Ismaila Jayeoba Alagbada, on Monday, listed achievements of Governor Rauf Aregbesola on poverty alleviation in the last eight years.

Speaking at a press conference, Alagbada said the Governor has delivered his six-point Integral Action Plan he promised the people of Osun state.

He said a sum of N2 billion secured under the Central Bank of Nigeria Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (CBN-MSME) were disbursed with the government bearing the burden of 9per cent interest.

According to the Commissioner, over N4.5 billion has been disbursed to 27,352 MSMEs who are made up of seven sectors that benefited from the credit facilities.

He explained that over N851 million has been distributed to 496 farmers’ cooperative groups to aid the Quick Impact Intervention Programme on agriculture.

“Textiles dealers in the state were initially empowered to the tune of N50million to enable them key into the sale of school uniforms to pupils and students in public schools. Presently, the turnover has risen to above N200million.

“As part of the exit programme for the cadets of the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O-YES), 332 cadets were empowered to the tune of N33.2million to off-take cocoyam from farmers and supply to food vendors under the state O-Meal programme.

He explained that the Transport Empowerment Schemes were boosted with N106million soft loans for 40-transporters indigenes who operate in the Federal Capital Territory to procure new taxis.

“Under the second Scheme, 70 new 14-seater Toyota Hiace buses were distributed to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria as soft loans to the tune of N385million.

