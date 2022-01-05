Poverty is root cause of Nigeria’s crises

Many have succeeded in life and became whoever they are today because they said no to poverty through tireless struggles, having sleepless nights and standing against their unending challenges. One business man says we are all born equal but whoever dies poor is his choice; laziness is what first ignites a person into short ways of becoming rich by engaging in all sorts of crimes.

The level of poverty in the world has reduced but its the contrast in our country Nigeria where the rich are always getting richer while the poor are groaning in abject poverty. Only few care to help those in need unlike in the past where a neighbour sponsors the education, healthcare and nurturing of his biological children with those of his neighbours. Youths are the strenght of several developed countries, they often offer financial and material support to whoever has talent that would help humanity. Sadly, in Nigeria only those born with silver spoons are given opportunity.

Level of criminality has risen because hopeless people are left with no choice than acquire cheap weapons, kidnap or kill for survival. Late Nigerian head of state, General Sani Abacha, said if criminal activities last more than 24 hours, there are people in government that are supporting it. He was right because hideouts of criminals are known yet our forces are not commanded to eliminate all of them for peace to reign.

I advise government at all levels to wakeup from their slumber and embrace their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of their people. Poverty must be eradicated because when a person has means of income it would be hard for anyone to influence him negatively; those in villages should be included. Lastly, unemployed youths should stop undermining skill acquisition. It is better to get hardearned money through the right way than to be caught as a thief which will tarnish your image and reputation forever.







Bashir Khalid Furyam,Department of Mass Communication,Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state[email protected]

