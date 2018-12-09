Poverty rating: Again, Nigeria ranks 163 of 194 

Nigeria has once again ranked very low in development indices in the maiden Global Zero Poverty Report and Ranking with the country placed 163 out of the 194 countries surveyed.

This means that Nigeria is ranked among the 20 poorest countries in the world.

The 2019 Global Zero Poverty Report organised by the United States based World Equation Organization (WEO), is the first of its kind in the world.

Measured with an innovative module of “High Octogene Momentum”, Germany topped the rankings with USA, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, France, Spain and Israel rounding up the top 10.

On the worst performers, the war-thorn Central African Republic (CAR) leads the pack followed by Yemen, North Korea, Cambodia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cameroon, Chad, Venezuela, D.R Congo, Benin, and Belize in that order from the bottom while Nigeria completes the worst 20.

According to the Nigerian-born President/Founder of WEO, Mr. Onoja Yakubu Akoh, the purpose of the yearly event is to transform the global economy into a “zero poverty haven. So, the Global Campaign is ‘Go Zero Poverty.”

Akoh said the ranking comprise of 194 Countries, where each individual country are placed on their efforts towards poverty eradication.

According to him, the global economy stand to benefit endlessly as the world go ‘zero poverty’ and shift paradigms.

He disclosed that the report will be a yearly event of WEO with maiden edition of the “Go ZeroPoverty Forum” to be held in USA in 2019.

Akoh stated: “The time has come for the world to ‘Go ZeroPoverty’ owing to the simple reason that the core of global crisis is pandemic poverty. This poverty is beyond mere economic poverty calculations as it is the ongoing experience by leaders of thoughts globally.

“The pandemic poverty we are talking here is global because of its comprehensive nature ranging from religion to family, business to development, governance to ecosystem, and academia to potentials. It’s the discovery of this poverty nature that gave birth to World Equation Organization (WEO) -a 501C3 nonprofit organization that is centered on ZeroPoverty.”

“ZeroPoverty is the comprehensive solution to the global crisis caused by Pandemic Poverty. The world we call home is Octogeneous for it’s interconnected by eight factors working together such that a touch to one is a touch to all. The eight factors are religion, family, business, development, governance, ecosystem, academia and potentials. It’s by the octogeneity of the world that ZeroPoverty will be achieved in the world and by so doing, together, we will eradicate Pandemic Poverty globally.”

“To start with this solution, the world need to ‘Go ZeroPoverty’. Going ZeroPoverty starts with Countries of the world knowing their respective performances in Octogeneity -the eight interconnected system. Please, see the cover of the Global ZePCA Report (attached), which stands for ZeroPoverty Countdown Agenda. Hence, this Maiden Edition of the Global ZeroPoverty Report and Ranking 2019.”

In this report, he explained, every nation will see their ‘ZeroPoverty’ Result and Ranking, which will be a yearly affair from the stable of WEO to you for the benefit of the global economy. The world stand to harvest endless benefits by going zero poverty.