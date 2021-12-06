Poverty: South-east lawmakers’ wives demand improve welfare for less-privileged Nigerians



House of Representatives members’ wives under the auspices of Honourable Members Spouses Association (HOMSA) have called for improved living standard for less privileged Nigerians through empowerment programmes from the government.



Mrs. Pat Asadu, the leader of the South-East Honourable Members Wives Association and wife of Dr. Patrick Asadu, representing Nsuka-Igboeze South federal constituency, Enugu state made this call when the women distributed items worth Thousands of Naira to all in-patients at Asokoro District General Hospital.



She explained that the call was borne out of the need by the association to help the needed who are suffering in Nigeria, with no one to assist them, while they continue to languish in penury, that was why the association has continued to involve in humanitarian services to reach out to the poor.



Mrs. Blessing Nkole , deputy leader of the association and wife of Hon. Uko Nkole, representing Arochukwu-Ohafia federal constituency of Abia state, advised political leaders to reach out to the less privilege people in the society, that God blessed the rich for them to extend their wealth to others.



“God does not bless people for themselves alone, He blesses them because He needs them to reach out to others. So whatever God has blessed out leaders with, financially, materially and others they should try to reach out to the less privileged in the society, because that is what is expected of us as children of God.



“I also want to urge Nigerians to be their brothers keepers and be happy doing it. We should be good to everybody around us and if we see the less privilege people, we should try to assist them in whatever way we can. So we should show love.



“You know that this is a very challenging period in Nigeria, when people are hungry and angry everywhere. A lot of things are happening, so this time we need to show more love and look out for our neighbours. Because the Bible said we should put the next person ahead of ourselves. If we practice this love, we will make the country a better place to live in,” she said.

