POWA distributes relief materials to IDPs in Borno

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has distributed relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno state capital Monday.

The National President of POWA who is also the wife of the IGP, Hajiya Asta Ibrahim k. Idris while presenting the items at the Dalori I IDPs camp along Bama road, Maiduguri, said the wives of the Nigeria police officers deemed it necessary to join other millions of Nigerians and international community in sympathizing with the people of Borno state, particularly, the IDPs who have been exposed to severe sufferings and hardships as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency to donate few relief materials to cushion their sufferings.

She also commended the efforts and selfless services rendered by the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies while urging the IDPs to consider their plight as an act of God and be prayerful.

The POWA national president further appreciated the humanitarian services of SEMA NEMA, CBOs, NGOs and iNGOs among other development partners at the IDPs camp while thanking her husband, the IGP for giving her the opportunity and support to extend her window’s might to her brothers and sisters as daughter of the soil.

The Executive Chairman, SEMA, Borno state, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo thanked the POWA national president for her gesture to the IDPs.

Represented by the SEMA secretary, Alhaji Bulama Dawud, she assured that the relief materials will be distributed to the IDPs judiciously.

The SEMA Executive Chairman said there were a total of 24,245 IDPs at Dalori 1 IDPs camp comprising of 4892 adult male, 5821 adult female, 4113 female children, 3617 male children, 489 separated children, 2349 lactating/ nursling women, 981 pregnant women, 827 orphans and 1156 unaccompanied children.

Borno First Lady, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima thanked the POWA national president; for donating such relief materials to the IDPs in complementing the efforts of the state and federal governments in catering for the IDPs.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Yahaya Dankoli, she appreciated the gesture noting that it will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the beneficiaries.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.