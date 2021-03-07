POWA empowers 300 widows, orphans in Kaduna

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Kaduna state chapter says it had empowered over 300 widows and orphans in Kaduna to cushion the effect of economic hardship on them.



Chairperson POWA, Hajiya Aisha Muri, made the disclosure on Sunday during the annual empowerment programme for late police officer’s widows and orphans in Kaduna state. During the empowerment, palliatives such as 199 bags of rice, 200 cartons of noodles, 55 cartons of spaghetti, 25 bags of guinea corn and 37gallons of 25ltrs vegetables oil were distributed to cushion the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

The empowerment start up packages include sewing machines, hair dressing saloon equipments, grinding machines, sealing machines and popcorn producing machine among others.



According to Hajiya Muri, “POWA convenes the empowerment program annually to support and raise the standard of living of the poor, the needy and less privileged families amongst us, so that they could also meet up with their responsibilities. POWA is a non-profit philanthropic organization whose membership is only through a legitimate marriage to a serving police officer.



“Given the turbulences faced by some police families as regard financial difficulties, we intend to ensure economic growth and dynamism and a key part of the solution is to unlock the economic power of women by training and empowering over 300 widows of deceased police officers in Kaduna, who are struggling financially with no source of income and unable to provide for their families,” she said.



“The empowerment is to be done in two ways, the first phase will equip the beneficiaries with skills and start up packages targeted at getting them capacitated and empowered enough to abate financial challenges. While the second phase will give immediate support that will provide for immediate upkeep needs.”

The POWA chair noted that training or start up empowerment will not be repeated to widows who have already benefited from the empowerment program. “This is to put in place methods that will ensure bigger reach, equality and fairness in the course of carrying out this intervention.



“We will also have this program supervised and evaluated by the right persons saddled with responsibility of driving economic empowerment, measuring impact and improving implementation strategies.

“I urge the beneficiary to utilize and make good use of this opportunity, pay attention during your training sessions to gain requisite skills. Do not sell or misuse a startup package, if given to you, and reach out to your supervisors if you are having difficulties understanding or when using your startup tools,” Hajiya Muri said.

The Kaduna state Commissioner of Police Umar Muri said the main objective of the programme is to empower and improve standard of living of the poor, the needy more especially the widows and orphans amongst us. He said the method of empowerment can be by providing employment for the widows and orphans, scholarship for their children, financial support to enable them to start a trade.

“I want to inform this noble gathering, that from my assumption of office as the Commissioner of Police Kaduna precisely on Jan 6 2020 to date, we lost 28 police officers in the line of duty. As it stands today we have nearly eight hundred (800) widows, thus wives of police officers killed over the decades, in the state,” Muri said

