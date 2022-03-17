Power collapse: NERC launches probe as FG restores full operation, addresses vandalism 

Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu has said the national grid which collapsed twice two days ago, has now been fully restored.

The minister disclosed this Wednesday while briefing with journalists in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Following the collapse, there was blackout across the country between Monday and Tuesday.

Announcing the restoration of full operations, Aliyu said several resolutions had emerged from a series of emergency meetings held by the power ministry, where all stakeholders have extensively discussed the issues and resolved all bickering.

While linking Nigeria’s power challenge to vandalisation, the minister said security agencies were working to address threat of vandalisation.

Aliyu said: “The current challenges of electricity supply in Nigeria are being resolved with the ongoing restoration of normal operations. Early in the week, the national grid suffered a decrease in electricity due to so many factors. However, more of the power is being restored.

“The current energy crisis confronting some key sectors of the economy also contributed to the problems we are facing now in the power sector.

“We are where we are today also because of the increasing vandalisation of pipelines that also supply gas to the power plants. This too is being resolved in collaboration with the relevant agencies. NNPC and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

“The government is doing everything — working with the relevant security agencies — to stop the vandalisation of pipelines.

“Routine maintenance of power generating plants had also contributed to the current power outages we are experiencing. These challenges do not in any way indicate that the ongoing rehabilitation of the national grid by the government is not yielding results.

“Despite all the challenges, we are recording successes and the grid is being restored back to full operation. Government solicits the support of all Nigerians at this time, while efforts will continue to increase and stabilise the electricity supply across Nigeria.”

NERC probes

In a related development, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Wednesday said it has constituted an investigative team to investigate the grid collapse.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, NERC Chairman Engineer Sanusi Garba said Monday’s grid collapse was as a result of the trip off on the 330KVA power line in Benin.

The development, he said, led to the loss of 414 megawatts of electricity, just as he disclosed that gas pipelines were also vandalised.

“We just finished the meeting with the system operators, and some GenCos because we are concerned because the regulators can’t sleep over the development, not to talk of the two consistent collapses within maybe 24 to 36 hours.

“We engaged with the system operators and the GenCos on the causes. The first collapse we had started because of the trip on the 330 KV line in the Benin axis of the network and it was caused by the conductor’s snap. Currently, there is an investigative team that has been set up and the commission (NERC) is currently awaiting the final report.

“So, the cause is on the snap on the 330 KV lines, which cascaded into the loss of 414megawatts from the Ugelli power plant. And when you have such an event, where you lose 414MW immediately, we are constrained to have generation availability, so that could cause imbalances in the system and that can cascade into a total collapse.

“So, the team is currently working to unravel both the remote and the immediate cause of the event. The commission is expecting the report from the TCN in line with the grid code,’’ he said.