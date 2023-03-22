Power devolution beckons as Buhari Assents to 16 Constitution Alterations Bills 

Four days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to 16 Constitution Alterations Bills forwarded to it by the National Assembly in January, some of which borders on Power Devolution. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

History of Constitution Review

Since the advent of the fourth republic in May 1999, successive session of the National Assembly from 2003 (fifth National Assembly), to the current 9th one, constitution review exercise has been re – occuring decimal in legislative business or agenda.

Though the Fifth National Assembly (2003 – 2007), which started the exercise, failed in getting it to the stage of transmission to the President for assent due to third term agenda included in the exercise as wanted by President Olusegun Obasanjo then, but successive National Assembly thereafter, have succeeded in one way or the other either in getting bills to that effect, passed by it or even, got it assented to by President in power.

One of such successful periodic exercise is the one carried out by the outgoing 9th National Assembly from which 16 out of 35 Constitution Alterations Bills, eventually transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, got assented to.

Process that led to the 35 Constitution Alteration Bills

Like previous National Assembly, the two Chambers of the federal parliament in November 2019 separately set up special ad – hoc committees on constitution review, which were headed by their Deputy Presiding officers in persons of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo – Agege and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase.

The Ad – hoc committees after over two years of carrying out the exercise, separately presented to the Senate and the House of Representatives in March 2022, 68 Constitution Alteration Bills for passage out of which 44 scaled through at both Chambers and got transmitted to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence in accordance with provisions of section 9I2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

After about a year, precisely in January this year, 27 out of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, returned to the National Assembly, approved versions of the 44 constitution alteration bills sent to them, from which 35 items secured the desired concurrence and eventually transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

35 bills transmitted for presidential assent

The following bills were transmitted for presidential assent; A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Name Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for Related Matters; A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area to “Ghari”, Local Government Area. and for Related Matters.

Others are: a Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas to “Yewa North” and “Yewa South”, local government Areas respectively.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct name Atigbo Local Government Area to “Atisbo”, Local Government Area.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct the Name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area to “Obio/Akpor”, Local Government Area.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Regulate the First Session and Inauguration of Members- Elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Reference to the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to exclude the Period of Intervening Events in the Computation of Time for Determining Pre-Election Petitions, Election Petitions and Appeals therefrom.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State Law of the House of Assembly.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Post Call Qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete Prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and Redesignate it as Correctional Service in the Concurrent Legislative list.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Railway from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to Enforce Compliance with Remittance of Accruals into and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and Streamline the Procedure for Reviewing the Revenue Allocation Formula.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance the Independence of Certain Bodies.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Remove Transitional Lawmaking Powers from the Executive Arms of Government.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Time within which the Executive shall present to the National Assembly any Treaty between the Federation and any other Country for Enactment

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the period within which the President or the Governor of State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly or House of Assembly.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the President or Governors to submit the Names of Persons Nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within thirty days of taking the Oaths of Office for Confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly;

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer Questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have the Powers to make Law.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce the Period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of Monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriations Act from six months to three months.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Replace the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation with the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish State Security Council; and for related matters.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for a State of the Nation and State of the State Address by the President and Governor.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include Former Heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance existing Provisions on the Formation of Political Parties

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the Error in the definition of the Boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make Free, Compulsory and Basic Education a Fundamental Right of all Citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution.

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the Government to Direct its Policy towards ensuring Rights to Food and Food Security in Nigeria and finally, a bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Reflect the Establishment and Core Functions of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Beckons Power evolution

Although out of the 35 Constitution Alteration Bills transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent by the National Assembly in January this year, only 16 got the assent but among the 16, were those on power devolution .

The bills now integral part of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) were ÷ Bill No 29 which sought for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Bill no 31 which sought for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete Prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and Redesignate it as Correctional Service in the Concurrent Legislative List.

Bill no 32 which sought for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Railway from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List and Bill no 33 which sought for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid.

The Power Devolution bills assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, have no doubt, set the process for more of such, in years to come, as far as making Nigeria, a truly decentralised federation as against an ‘over-centralised one’ which it is currently.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

