Power: Expert proposes $15m renewable battery plant





Nigeria needs about $15million to set up a battery plant that will boost the renewable power supply, an expert in renewable energy, Engr. Franklin Omusi, has said.

Omusi, who spoke in Abuja during the annual general meeting (AGM), induction and award and dinner of the Crensar Renewable Energy Initiative (CREN) on Wednesday, said Nigerian could not afford to rely on oil and urged it to brace renewable energy to its power sector.

In his presentation, Omusi, who is also the Managing Director of the Genesis Solar Energy Systems, said: “This is composed of plant construction and working capital for six months operations. However, with $10 million, two product streams can be deployed into the market, which will cover both the smelting plant and the various manufacturing and assembly Plants. However, it is possible to carry out phased implementation for the most essential part of the project.

“Based on our conservative projections and discussing with investment consultants, this project is economically viable apart from being technically feasible. Necessary documents are available for review by interested Investors outside of this platform.”

“Oil alone is a fading resource and with a lot of talk on climate change, overtime people are going to start having less dependence on oil. What other countries do is the money they make from oil, they use it to develop renewable energy.

“Renewable energy is the future, nobody can run away from it and when the train leaves, you will find out that you can’t catch up. The best thing is to get involved now.”

In his keynote address, the National President of CREN, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo, said renewable energy posed huge economical benefits for the nation as well as employment opportunities, noting that one of the challenges faced in the sector is procurement.

He sad, “We are expecting to build young energy consultants who will be giving information to the public that solar is not expensive and that renewable energy is the future for Nigeria. When you look at the issue of carbon emissions, every contribution for members to deploy solar system will mitigate the emissions we are crying about.

“Solar is the future, the green house growth is the future, job creation lies on renewable energy. Renewable energy can create huge volume of jobs, the most important thing is acceptability. The acceptability is why we are here today, the acceptability to let the general public know the common goal for creating the enabling environment for renewable energy to thrive in Nigeria”.

On his part, the National Public Secretary, CREN, Dr Uzodinma Adirieje, said CREN as a non-profit organisation will continue to promote large-scale deployment, impactful policy formulation, and implementation as well as appropriate use of renewable energy technology in Nigeria and the reduction of greenhouse gases through reduced consumption of fossil fuels.

At the annual general meeting, the President’s address was approved as a working document for CREN and its strategic engagements and a donation of six hectares of land to CREN by Dr. Sunny Akpoyibo, as take off for local manufacturing of batteries in-country was made.

Also, three strategic committees were set up to deepen the Energy Transition Initiatives in Nigeria, which were, advocacy, awareness and mobilisation committee, Nigerian content, partnerships and engagement.

