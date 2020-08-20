Power generation peaks at 5,420mw, TCN targets 7,000mw

The epileptic power situation in Nigeria appears to be picking up as generation rose to 5,420.30 Megawatts (MW), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said Thursday.

The development is about the second time in less than three weeks the country would be achieving the feat, as it achieved some 5,377.8MW August 1.

The company said the latest figure of 5,420MW was successfully transmitted via the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm 19th August (Wednesday).

As a major step towards solving the nation’s power crisis, the federal government entered a power infrastructure deal with Siemens AG in May to improve on-grid power transmission.

Under the agreement which is to run for six years, some 105 power substations would be upgraded as well as the construction of 70 new ones and manufacture of 3,765 new power transformers.

The deal which falls under the Presidential Power Initiative was endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and would witness the upgrade to 7,000mw, 11,000mw and 25,000mw before 2023, with another scale-up to 25,000mw by 2025.

As a mark of government’s commitment, FEC, in 2019, approved the payment of €15.21m (N6,940,081,465.20) offshore and N1.708bn onshore as part of Nigeria’s counterpart funding for the deal.

Speaking on the current feat, TCN General Manager for Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said: “The gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.”

The TCN said it was working to stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the country’s grid, just as it called on Nigerians to support the federal government’s efforts at securing the nation’s electricity installations nationwide.

Siemens assures

Meanwhile, Siemens Limited Nigeria has said the power deal with the federal government would put an end to the frequent collapse of the national grid.

Siemen’s Head Business Development and Government Affairs, Oludayo Orolu who gave the assurance, said the TCN had built up capacity at the transmission end of the value chain to over 8,000MW.

Orolu said: “Our focus is to raise the operational capacity to 7,000MW in the first phase of the project. By operational capacity, we mean what comes to the transmission grid, what gets evacuated to the distribution grid, and what gets dispatched to the consumers.

“So, if you have 7,000MW or 8,000MW capacity at the transmission level and what gets to consumers is about 4,000MW, there is a mismatch.”

He said Siemens would support the TCN to reinforce its assets, upgrade some substations, build new ones as well as upgrade substations and other facilities at the distribution level.

““What we are doing is to see how the various components of that grid can be strengthened to make sure that they are stronger and more stable to give us reliable electricity. So, the objective of this project is to bring an end to those grid collapses,” Orolu added.

Between November 1, 2013 and May 2020, the number of total grid collapse recorded was 83 while the grid partially collapsed 25 times.

Orolu said as part of the pre-engineering activities, Siemens would carry out system studies and training on power simulation for employees of the TCN, distribution companies and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“We will look at the 25,000MW scenario, which is the target for the Presidential Power Initiative; our experts will look at the grid – what is currently there, from generation to transmission to distribution – and model what it would look like under a 25,000MW capacity.

“They will be able to identify where reinforcement will be required at every segment of the power sector value chain in terms of evacuation and dispatch of whatever power that is being generated,” he said. (RIPPLES)