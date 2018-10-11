Power outages: Company intervenes with off-grid power supply

In a bid to provide off-grid uninterrupted power supply to homes and offices in the country, Schneider Electric says it is exploiting the solar power option.

The Head of Offer Marketing and Business Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Odoh, said solar power remained the solution to the power problems hindering businesses and comfortable living in homes.

“We are committed to delivering safe and reliable power to homes and businesses and be the industry leader in solar power,’’ he said.

Odoh, who spoke in an interview in Lagos, said the company as a leading player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation is leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT), co-sponsored a power national conference.

According to him, there cannot be efficiency and profitability in businesses without uninterrupted power supply.

Currently, Nigeria generates 3, 200 megawatts of electricity.

Odoh said the company’s intervention was to ensure that digital micro-grids are used in powering commercial and industrial businesses for national economic growth.

He also said some communities had benefitted from the off-grid power.

“Schneider Electric has been providing energy management solutions to key markets across West Africa with 50 per cent of Nigeria’s transmission and distribution substations using its solutions to deliver safe and reliable power to homes and businesses.

“Our EcoStruxure solutions are leveraging the IoT in order to ensure efficiency and profitability and our technology is driven to ensure that.” Also, the Marketing Communication Manager of the company, Mrs Viviane Mike-Eze, said as part of Schneider Electric’s corporate social responsibility and local content development, it has begun energy training for some Nigerians.

“In the past two months, we have sponsored the training of STEM girls with Visiola Foundation in solar energy, rewarding the top students with a two-day discovery trip to Schneider Electric facilities and technology centre.

“We have also donated electrical training equipment to the University of Ibadan with a continuous training of trainers to ensure that the equipment is put to good use,” she said.