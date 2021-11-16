Power rotation: Ihedioha, Onyewuchi, Eke make fresh demand in Imo

As 2023 elections approach, politicians from Imo East Senatorial Zone otherwise known as Owerri Zone weekend insisted that the next governor must come from the zone.

They anchored their claim on the fct that the zone has been shortchanged by the other two zones of Orlu and Okigwe.

At a rally held at the All Saints’ Anglican Cathedral Playground tagged: “Mmegbu Adighi Mma,” (meaning Injustice Is Not Good) which was also used to mark the anniversary of what has come to be known as ” “Egbu Declaration,” former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi representing Owerri Zone at the National Assembly, Bede Ekeh, representing Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala, former member of the House of Representatives, Uche Onyeagucha and many others spoke with one voice on the need for Imo voters to look in the direction of politicians from Owerri zone in 2023 to check the lingering injustice in the polity.

Ihedioha who was removed from office in 2020 through a Supreme Court judgment after 7 months’ stay in office, stated that he was committed to the idea of bringing back power to the zone.

He reminded Imo people that when he was given the opportunity in 2019, he made them proud within 7 months and harped on the need to do same again in the next political dispensation.He assured that with what was on ground, there would be no opportunity to rig the election.