Power sector: FG offers partnership to foreign investors

The federal government on Thursday expressed its readineess to partner foreign investors to boost power supply in the country.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director (Press) Federal Minstry of Power, Austin Asoluka, said the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, gave the offer when members of Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) visited him in Abuja.

Aliyu, who further said that the ministry has lots of potential for

investors especially in the renewable energy, generation and transmission, disclosed that the Kastina Windfarm

and Zungeru projects are ready for investors to come in and take over the

operations.

The minister requested them to make a detailed proposal that the

Ministry would study and know the areas it can avail itself for partnership.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce,

Mahmood Ahmadu, had disclosed that their visit was to intimate the minister of the Dubai Expo 2020 event, stating that the ministry would have a lot to benefit by participating in the Expo, and Nigeria day coming up on the 3rd of December 2021 in Dubai.

He stated that the chamber had earlier signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Trade and Investment, noting

that over 150 foreign investors are expected at Nigeria Day for the Expo.



