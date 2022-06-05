Power shift: Buhari, Northern govs, heroes of democracy – APC G3

The APC Grassroots Governance Group, APC G3 has hailed northern governors for their position that the presidency should shift to the south in 2023.

The group in a press release Saturday night described President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors as the real heroes of democracy.

APC G3 in a press release signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks. Oyema, said the actions of the governors will forever be remembered in the annals of Nigeria history.

The group urged the electorate to reciprocate the gesture by voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections.

The group said the APC has shown it is a party that has national interests at heart.

The press release said the decision of President Buhari and the northern governors has helped to douse tension that followed the nomination of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate.

APC G3 urged the electorate to reject candidates of the PDP, saying they cannot be trusted to keep their words.

According to the group, “The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern governors reveals that the APC is a party that is concerned about the peace, stability, and unity of the country.

“The President and northern governors have all it takes to retain power in the north, but they choose to put the national interest first. Indeed, they are the real heroes of democracy.

“We in APC G3 therefore, urge Nigerians to vote APC that has shown respect for all citizens irrespective of ethnic group and religion.”

