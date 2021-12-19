Power supply: China donates solar lights to rural communities

The department of Commerce of Yunnan Province, China on Friday donated 200 sets of off-grid photovoltaic equipment to the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) to boost the nation’s access to renewable energy in rural communities

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of State Science Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the initiative will also promote the transfer of renewable energy in rural communities.

“The proposed cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in the areas of Science Technology and Innovation Research and Development is to boost Nigeria’s access to renewable energy in rural communities. The project will also promote the transfer of renewable energy technologies and green energy to Nigeria.

The project titled ‘The promoting Green Energy in Africa, Light-up Thousands of Families by Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce 2021’ is a part of “Belt and Road Initiative”. As the first step, Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province would like to donate 200 sets of off-grid photovoltaic equipment to the Ministry of Science and Technology. We, PowerChina, are the corporate entrusted to execute this project. POWERCHINA is the principal surveyor of China’s wind energy resources and major reviser of state and industry technical specifications. The corporate is a technological leader in project planning, design, and construction of solar energy, wind power, biomass energy, distributed energy sources and supporting nuclear power projects.”

Abdullahi further said the project is aimed at providing the solution of electricity shortage in rural areas where national grid are not accessible. He added that it would promote local science and technology, economic development and livelihood improvement.

“This project will play a significant demonstration effects in Nigeria and definitely the Federal Ministry of Science Technology will play a leading role in innovation and promotion of new energy in Nigeria.”

This he said, thousands of Nigerians will benefit from the initiative, embracing the free light generated from the natural resources, as well as will help the nation to realise the planned carbon emission and zero target as scheduled.

