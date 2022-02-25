Power surge claims 2, injures 3 in Makurdi









Two persons were Thursday morning reportedly killed and three others injured at Wadata area of Makurdi, the Benue state capital following a fault at the transformer that resulted to a surge in power supply.



An eyewitness, who spoke to journalists, said a nurse working in a private hospital in Makurdi and Junior Secondary School student were electrocuted in the process of disconnecting their appliances from the power source when they discovered the high voltage.



A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Mike, said before the incident, there was a serious spark at the transformer.



“After the spark we just experienced sudden power surge.



“As soon as we noticed the high voltage, many people rushed to disconnect their appliances from the socket but in the process people were electrocuted,” he said.



When contacted, the Regional Manager of Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Felix Adamu, confirmed the incident, saying the community had reported the incident.