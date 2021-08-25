PPB, ACT holds capacity building for oncology nurses, pharmacists

Project PINK BLUE in partnership with ACT Foundation, and the National Hospital School of Post Basic Oncology Nursing and other stakeholders have trained oncology nurses, pharmacists and other care givers along the cancer care spectrum.

The training was organised by the school.

According to the Course Coordinator, Mampak N. Nanre, explained that the one-day training for oncology nurses became necessary in order to bring all past and present students of the school, up to speed on newly approved oncology courses, emerging issues in oncology, professional advancement and enlighten them on internationally approved procedures to cancer care.

She said the course which started on 26th July ended on 20th August, 2021, physically assembled thirty nurses representing different states and facilities across Nigeria”.

Also, the Executive Director, Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W. Chidebe further said they understand the relevance of the roles of oncology nurses as care givers, friends and administrators and we thought it wise to seize this August opportunity to support the re-training of nurses.

“The course/conference will not only serve to reiterate their presence and contributions in the scheme of things but will help them seize opportunities that promote effective multi disciplinary interaction and growth.

“The Conference was notable for its synergism, hands on trainings, instructive presentations, networking among participants, pictures sessions, media interviews, placard displays and award of certificates from Project PINKBLUE,” he said.