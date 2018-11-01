PPB bags World Cancer Day Spirit award

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) awarded Project PINK BLUE as the winner of the World Cancer Day Spirit at her at the just concluded 2018 World Cancer Congress that took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Founder & Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W. Chidebe, said award is an inspirational and courageous award, which connotes that his team and him have to do more.

In his words “We have to touch more lives and advocate for better cancer care in Nigeria. Special thanks to all our partners and volunteers. We need you all to support us for the 2019 World Cancer Day, let’s make it bigger”.

He explained that the Nigerian NGO has been engaged in cancer advocacy, building collaborations with several organizations in Nigeria and abroad, and engaged in public cancer awareness in Nigeria especially with their World Cancer Day walk, race, cycle and marathon against cancer.

He further explained that the organization also launched the first cancer patients support group in Abuja during their World Cancer Day 2017.

The World Cancer Day Spirit Award is a prestigious award presented by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to recognize cancer organizations who demonstrate a generous collaborative spirit in their World Cancer Day activities.

The following four organizations were shortlisted as finalist: The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, Cyprus; Liga Portuguesa Contra o Cancro, Portugal; Project PINK BLUE, Nigeria; and Shwe Yaung Hnin Si Cancer Foundation, Myanmar .

The finalists were sought from a pool of over 100 organizations, while the winners were selected after extensive external judging panels and interviews with the finalists to select the winner.

Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a global cancer umbrella organization founded in 1933 with over 1000 organizations in more than 160 countries uniting the world to reduce the global cancer burden, promotion of greater equity and integration of cancer control into global health. Learn more about UICC.

