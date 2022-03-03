PPB tasks FG to involve states in cancer control plan

The executive-director of Project Pink Blue (PPB), Runcie C.W Chidebe, has called on the federal government to ensure that governors begin to implement cancer control plan in their various states.

Chidebe while speaking at the movie premiere on the challenges of cancer patients held in Abuja to commemorate the just concluded 2022 International World Cancer Day, expressed concern that cancer control is only left to the federal government alone.

He explained that when control plan for cancer patients are not put in place, they can’t make sufficient progress if state government are not carried along, “this is really important to reduce the burden of the challenge,” he said.

He called for the creation of more awareness saying, “people know about cancer but they don’t have sufficient information, governments at all levels have roles to play.”

He further called for total overhaul of the care given to cancer patients, saying “a lot still needed to be done by the federal government.”

On the movie premier, Chidebe explained that the film premiere also known as documentary titled “Champion” was all about three women who had breast cancer in the past.

He explained that one of the women had breast cancer and survived it, the other one had it but could not raise fund or rally support for herself and later died.

He said the third person had it and she was also pregnant. She had to decide between her pregnancy and cancer treatment.

According to him, this film is also to show stories of true Nigerians, who have suffered from cancer and to show everything about their struggle and what they were still passing through.

Also, the Course Coordinator, School of Post Graduate Oncology Nursing, National Hospital Chapter, Abuja, Nanre Mampak, outlined other challenges to include delay in accessibility of healthcare facilities, hospital logistics, length of appointment from the consulting of a doctor to investigation.

Mampak said that a lot could be done to eliminate these challenges, adding that there ought to be a political will that would be geared towards protecting cancer patient in terms of provision of fund.

She noted that NHIS coverage must be made to be comprehensive care for cancer patients from screening to diagnosis, to treatment and to palliative.

The coordinator called for more cancer treatment centres across the country, saying that the 11 centres in the country were inadequate.