PPB wants FG to implement National Cancer Institute Bill

Project Pink BLUE (PPB) has appealed to the federal government to implement the National Cancer Institute Bill adding that to date the bill has not been gazetted nor implemented.

The Executive Director, Project Pink Blue, Runcie Chidebe made the appeal in Abuja during an awareness walk organised in collaboration with Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and other partners to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day.

The cancer awareness walk, comprising of advocates, Transcorp Hilton Hotel General Manager, Kevin Brett, Activist Aisha Yesufu, power bikers, cyclists and skaters reeved in pink t-shirts bearing inscriptions tad, #ProjectPinkBlue, #ChokeCancer, made a five-kilometre walk for this year’s world cancer day.

Chidebe said the National Assembly passed the bill into law and President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it in December 2017, adding that to date the bill has not been gazetted nor implemented.

Chidebe decried the 124, 000 Nigerians that are diagnosed with cancer every year out of which he said, 72, 000 of them die of various forms of cancer.

A survivor of cancer of the blood, Ochai Igba Friday, called on the federal government to support cancer patients with funds for treatment saying that many of them had died as a result of a lack of finance to fund cancer care.

He said, “One of the problems we have to support cancer treatment is finance and also the fear, the fear alone can kill but it’s not like that anymore. I’m here to give each person encouragement that if I can survive cancer they can too.”

Another breast cancer survivor, Hauwa Adamu Kakudi expressed optimism that cancer is not a death sentence and is survivable.