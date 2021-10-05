PPPRA supplies 1.74bn litres of PMS nationwide in August

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) report on Petroleum Products Supply in the showed that about 1,735,624,740 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was distributed nationwide in August.

This brings the average daily supply of PMS in the month under review to about 55.99 million litres.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Services, Kimchi Apollo, the volume of PMS supplied nationwide in August suggests a decrease of about 132,301,071 litres compared to the 1,867,925,811 litres supplied in the month of July.

The report stated that in August the total truck-out volume for PMS was 1.79 billion litres, therefore, averaging a truck-out volume of 57.58 million litres of PMS per day.

The data also showed that NNPC imported 100% of PMS distributed that month. In addition, the PPPRA report showed that the country had an average PMS Days Sufficiency of 33 days.

It is important to note that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity. The PPPRA will continue to monitor and advice relevant stakeholders to ensure continued product availability.