PPPRA to focus on gas in line with global realities



The new chairman of the governing board of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency ( PPPRA), Deacon Obinna Atuonwu said the agency would move its focus away from petrol to gas in line with current global realities.

He gave the assurance at a dinner organized by Abia League of Professionals in Abuja, Atuonwu said Nigeria needed to move fast in the direction of the global trend where cars are increasingly being powered by gas.

The chairman said PPPRA would make its input in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Bill which is awaiting accent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On fears that the PIB would likely lead to an increase in the price of fuel, Obinna Atuonwu assured Nigerians that President Buhari’s administration would always have the interest of the nation at heart and work hard to provide dividends of democracy to the populace.

He expressed confidence that the new board would take PPPRA to the next level.