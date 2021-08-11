PRAWA boss bags humanitarian service award

Executive Director, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) Dr. Uju Agomoh, has bagged an award of Excellence for Humanitarian Services by Inner Wheel Member (IWM).

A statement by PRAWA management described the award as “a well deserved award for a committed service provider who has dedicated close to three decades of her life to being the voice of the voiceless and in the provision of legal and other support services to vulnerable prisoners, ex-prisoners and youths at risk”.

According to the statement, Dr. Agomoh personally carried out over 1000 prison/monitoring visits covering about 150 prisons in 32 countries.

The Awardee, Dr. Uju Agomoh is also the Executive Committee Member, African Security Sector Network (ASSN); Team Lead Effective Implementation of Non-custodial Measures in Nigeria Project; Member, Independent Investigation Panel (IIP) on Alleged Human Rights Violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Some of her past posts and assignments include Team Lead- Prisons / Corrections Component of the Nigeria Security and Justice Reform Program of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the British Government; Project Coordinator- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Support to Justice Sector in Nigeria; Lead Consultant for the design of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Project under the 11th European Development Fund; Executive Committee Member (representing Sub Saharan Africa) – International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT); Council Member and the Special Rapporteur on Police , Prisons and Centers of Detention-Nigerian National Human Rights Commission; Member-Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy Committee of Nigeria and Member, Presidential Committee on Prison Decongestion; Research Fellow at the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) University of Nigeria Nsukka; President-International Corrections and Prisons Association Africa-Chapter (ICPA-Africa) and most recently Member Team of Experts on SOS-Torture Covid-19 Crisis Action Group and appointed Co-chair of the Development Law Group of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL),” the statement noted.

“Dr . Agomoh’s academic qualifications include BSC Psychology; M.Sc Clinical Psychology; M.Sc Sociology: Deviant Behavior; M.Phil Criminology/ Prisons Studies ; LLB Law(Queenmary &Westfield College, University of London, England) ; BL (Nigerian Law School). She is a Chevening Scholar, a Fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust; Fellow International Penal and Penitentiary Forum (IPPF). She is happily married to Dr. Ahamefule Agomoh ( a Consultant Psychiatrist) and they are blessed with lovely children.

“One of the objects of international Inner Wheel is to encourage the ideals of personal service and some of the key areas of attention for International Inner Wheel towards achieving more just and equal societies in the 2021-2022 Service year are Opportunity and Empowerment. Inner Wheel District 914 is made up of 24 Clubs spread across seven states of the federation,” the statement said.

The International Inner Wheel is an association of wives and direct relations of Rotarians United in the ideals of services. It is a worldwide organization which is entirely philanthropic and pride itself in its services to the less privileged and the society at large.

