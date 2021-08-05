PRAWA, CSO Forum fault executing inmates to decongest custodial centers

Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) and the CSO Forum on detention and corrections in Nigeria has called on both the federal and state governments to desist from the execution of condemned inmates as a solution to congestion in custodial centers.

They called for effective implementation of Nigerian laws that address the issue of high number of awaiting trial persons in custody.

This call was contained in a statement signed by PRAWA and 20 other CSO’s in Abuja and made available to the media, describing the move as “a consequence of the failure of Nigeria to heed the call of the United Nations General Assembly for states to establish a moratorium on execution of death sentences”.

Recall that the Minister of Interior has stressed on the need to bring a closure to cases involving 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for execution.

The statement however, maintained that execution of inmates would not add value to the quest for a crime-free society rather it would be counterproductive in terms of negating the principles of dignity and respect of every human being and sanctity of human life as captured in several human rights instruments ratified by Nigeria.

The statement explained that the decision is a huge detraction from the substantially good records Nigeria maintains in terms of ratification of international human Rights instruments, adding that the call for execution is actually a dent on the human rights records of the country.

The statement stressed that the focus should rather be on putting mechanisms in place for the implementation of the sections of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act that provides for the handling of these condemned inmates and for management of congestion in custodial centers.

“Mechanisms should be put in place to ensure effective implementation of section 12(2)(c) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act which provides that “where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without the execution of the sentence, the chief judge may commute the death sentence to life imprisonment”

“Very important also is the implementation of section 12 (4-12) of the Act which provides for the early warning signal for action to the relevant persons and institutions such as the Attorney General of the Federation and that of the States and the Chief Judge of the FCT and that of the State as the case maybe for action when a custodial center is exceeding its capacity to ensure that action is taken to decongest such centers. Specifically. sub-section (8) of same section 12 empowers the State controller and superintendent in charge of a custodial center to reject more intakes of inmates when a center is filled to capacity,” the statement noted.

“As a measure to address congestion, Nigeria should also be focusing on addressing inflow into custodial centers by adhering to use of pretrial detention as a measure of last resort as advised in the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for Non-custodial Measures and by giving all the necessary support to the effective implementation of non-custodial measures as provided for in parts 44 and 45 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Part 2 of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act and other relevant laws in Nigeria,” it urged.

The statement therefore urge Nigeria to tow the line of the argument of Death penalty opponents who regard the death penalty as inhumane and criticize it for its irreversibility, explaining that capital punishment lacks deterrent effect, discriminates against minorities and the poor, and that it encourages a “culture of violence” Where abolishment of death penalty is not immediately achievable.

“Nigeria should in the meantime establish formally a moratorium on execution of those on death sentence. This appeal is made more persuasive by the fact of existing legislative step already taken to address this issue in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019.