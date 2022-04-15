Pray for kidnap victims safe return, Uba Sani urges Christians

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of all the people currently in captivity of criminal gangs across the country.

Sani in a message to Nigerian Christians as they celebrate this year’s Easter said, “We thank the Almighty God for seeing you through the physically tasking but spiritually uplifting Lenten Season. May all your sacrifices be rewarded.”

While wishing the Christian community in Nigeria and across the world happy Easter celebrations, Uba Sani, a forerunner for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Kaduna state, urged them to spare some thoughts for fellow brothers and sisters still in captivity.

He noted that many families in Nigeria today are in distress, facing psychological torture and emotional trauma as terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements make life unbearable for people across communities.

“The latest in a series of abductions is the Abuja -Kaduna Train incident. The abductees have been moved to Shiroro local government in Niger state by terrorists. From the North-west to North-central to South-east, it is a trail of blood and tears.

“Terrorists and kidnappers have been having a field day. Few days ago 70 persons were abducted from communities in Plateau State. We must not forget that the Chibok School Girls, Leah Sharibu, four female students of College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State, and others across the country are still in captivity,” he said.

He recalled that in a statement issued in August 2021 by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, a scary picture was painted of the havoc school abductions have been wrecking on educational institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, “An estimated 200 Nigerian students are believed to still be held after school abductions that have plagued the country since December 2020.

“More than 1,000 have been abducted in these attacks from December 2020 to date”, Uba Sani recounted.”