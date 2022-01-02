Prayer is main solution to Nigeria’s ills

Nigerians have to wake up on the issues bedeviling the nation which include insecurity, poverty, unemployment, tribalism and religious crises. We need to solemnly affirm that only God can save us and stop this blame game.

It Is only through prayers that these challenges can be solved by submitting our fullest faith to the will of the Almighty God. One paramount thing is that, if every Nigerian will be morally upright and hold tight to his faith, I believe we would pass this level.

Let’s unite without looking at any differences, let’s be patriotic citizens and pray all day and night to see the end of the killings and maiming of fellow Nigerians.

Dan Masamin Kano Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule of the blessed memory affirmed that “As we overcome all the crises in the first republic, so shall we overcome the crisis in the present Nigeria.”





Looking at this assertion of the past leaders, Nigeria will be better, God willing. Our representatives should play their roles diligently, religious leaders and traditional institutions should serve us to the best of what they can to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

Ibrahim Musbahu, Department of Mass Communication,Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state[email protected]

