Prayers will smoothen ongoing rough edges in Nigeria – OBJ 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Christians in Nigeria to continue to pray for the country, saying though things are not well now, with the prayers of believers, it will be well.

Obasanjo, who stated this while addressing worshippers on Tuesday in Abeokuta at the Deeper Life Bible Church global crusade, said with what is going on in the world and in Nigeria in particular, there is the need for a crusade of this magnitude.

The former President who commended the General Superintendent of the Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi for inviting him to the grand finale of the crusade said: “Looking at what is going on across the world and in Nigeria particularly, it demands a crusade of this magnitude.”

He said some people accuse Christians of religiosity without Christ, but that believers must not give in to those accusations.

He added that it is because of men and women of integrity, uprightness, fear of God and righteousness that God will have mercy on Nigeria. “All is not well in Nigeria but if we trust in God and believe in Jesus Christ, all will be well.

“Whatever may be our situation or the condition, let us have faith in God and all will be well,” he assured.

Pastor Kumuyi who spoke on “The Privilege of Complete Dominion for All,” said the gospel must be personal in every believer’s life.

He said Christ desires that all believers have complete dominion over evil.

He stressed that consistent and complete dominion could only be achieved in Christ; hence all who desire dominion must embrace Christ completely.

