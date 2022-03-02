PRCAN boss tasks brand journalists, industry players on mind shift

Stakeholders in the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) space including members of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) in particular and the journalism profession in general have been tasked to have a mind shift should they want to bring about excellence in the marketing communications sector.

President of Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) and Chief Executive Officer of Chain Reactions, Israel Jaiye Opayemi said this when members of the newly elected executives of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) paid him a courtesy visit in his Ikeja GRA office recently.

The delegates led by its newly elected Chairman, Clara Chinwe Okoro had visited the PRCAN boss to intimate him of some of the association’s planned activities especially the World Consumers Rights Day slated for March 15, 2022, in Lagos.

In his reaction Opayemi said: I am very excited about some of the things I hear you say. I think I am an advocate of some of the things you have said that BJAN must raise the bar of excellence in terms of reportage. I have seen, I know the difference when a PR firm writes a report and gives it out to run and when a reporter writes a report from an event and one tries to make sense of that report.

“It is about self-respect. I don’t like the way people talk about brand journalists… I don’t even like the way they talk about journalists in general. But, this is my own constituency and so Clara, your leadership must make a difference.

Speaking earlier, Clara Chinwe Okoro, BJAN’s new boss, said the visit to Opayemi was necessary in his capacity as the president of PRCAN and also as the CEO of Chain Reactions.