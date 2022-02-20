Pregnant woman, 8 others burnt to death in Kwara auto crash



A pregnant woman and eight other perssons Sunday were reportedly burnt to death in a multiple auto crash in the Ilorin metropolis, the capital of Kwara state.

Blueprint gathered that a total number of 20 persons were said to have been involved in the crash, while one male and eight females were reported dead.

It was also gathered that eight male persons, however, survived in the accident with burns and multiple injuries.

Sources in the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that onf of the vehicles involved is a Lagos-bound passenger bus loaded at the Gerin Alimi motor park, Ilorin heading outwards the metropolis.

It was gathered that the multiple fatal accident, which occurred at the Ilorin International Airport road along Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway at about 8am, involved a commercial passenger bus and a private vehicle.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was said to have carried petrol-filled kegs.

One of the vehicles involved is ash colour Toyota Corolla car with vehicle registration number LRN 787 FE, while the second one is white colour Toyota Hiace commercial bus.

The sources in the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lagos-bound passenger bus had loaded at the Gerin Alimi motor park, heading outwards the metropolis, when it rammed into the private vehicle.

The private vehicle, said to be coming out of the airport, failed to wait for the oncoming passenger bus to pass, while the crash, said to have occured as a result of over-speeding.

It was gathered that the vehicles involved somersaulted and had tyre burst before they burst into flame.

Speaking on the incident, the state sector commander of the FRSC, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the development and described the crash as unfortunate.

“A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus gets to it. Incidentally, it was said that it was carrying fuel,” he said.

The sector commander also said the injured persons had been taken to the state general hospital, Ilorin by passersby before his men arrived at the scene of the crash,

He added that the deceased were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary, Oke Oyi by the FRSC rescue and the patrol teams.Photo:scene of the crash.