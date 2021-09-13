Pregnant woman, HIV patient die of COVID-19 in Edo



A 33-year-old pregnant woman has died from COVID-19 related illness at the Stella Obasanjo hospital in Benin City, Edo state.

The state team lead on COVID-19 Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie disclosed this on Monday during an update of the pandemic.



Osagie also said a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patient who afterwards contracted COVID-19 has died of the pandemic.

He stated that the deceased patients were among 16 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the last 72 hours in the State.



According to the team leader, “Private Medical Center should try as possible to make referral on time; so that some of these deaths can be avoided.



“In the case of the pregnant woman, she died within three hours of presentation. The deceased woman was 21 weeks pregnant and had elevated blood pressure.”



Whilst appealing to residents to present themselves for anti-COVID-19 vaccination, Osagie said medical records showed that the 16 individuals who died over the weekend were yet to take their doses of the vaccines.



He however stated that 103 persons have recovered from the virus since the second wave of the pandemic begun in July 2021.

Continuing, Osagie who disclosed that, “102,153 individuals have taken at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines” warned that the state government may place embargo on large gathering if the surge in COVID-19 continue.